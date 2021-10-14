‘No Vaxx? No Masks?’ Greer company hiring people who don’t want to get vaccinated or wear masks

GREER, S.C. (WIS) - A Greer company said it is hiring new employees who have not or will not get the COVID-19 vaccine or who don’t want to wear masks.

OTB Tax put up a billboard on Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville and one on Highway 123 in Easley that says: “No Vaxx? No Mask? No Job? Perfect. We’re Hiring.”

The billboards have been up for about a month.

Toppa Epps, the CEO of OTB Tax, said the company has 25 employees right now — all of whom are unvaccinated and do not wear masks in the office on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

He said the company is expanding and looking to hire more employees who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and do not wear masks.

Epps says the company does taxes, bookkeeping and payroll.

Toppa Epps said the owner of the company, Courtney Epps, feels strongly that vaccines should not be required by companies.

