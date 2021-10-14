Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘No Vaxx? No Masks?’ Greer company hiring people who don’t want to get vaccinated or wear masks

Tax consultant businesses in Greer posts billboard that says ‘No Vaxx? No Masks? No job?’
'No Vaxx? No Masks?' Greer company hiring people who don't want to get vaccinated or wear masks
'No Vaxx? No Masks?' Greer company hiring people who don't want to get vaccinated or wear masks(WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (WIS) - A Greer company said it is hiring new employees who have not or will not get the COVID-19 vaccine or who don’t want to wear masks.

OTB Tax put up a billboard on Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville and one on Highway 123 in Easley that says: “No Vaxx? No Mask? No Job? Perfect. We’re Hiring.”

The billboards have been up for about a month.

Toppa Epps, the CEO of OTB Tax, said the company has 25 employees right now — all of whom are unvaccinated and do not wear masks in the office on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

He said the company is expanding and looking to hire more employees who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and do not wear masks.

Epps says the company does taxes, bookkeeping and payroll.

Toppa Epps said the owner of the company, Courtney Epps, feels strongly that vaccines should not be required by companies.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Jacquelynn Spivey
S.C. woman who caused crash that killed man was impaired by Adderall, solicitor says
Florence County deputies responded to a shots fired call along McMillan Lane in Florence County...
1 dead after Florence County shooting, coroner says
A woman who was reported missing in Horry County has been located, police say.
Woman last seen in Forestbrook area found safe, police say
Luke Bryan arrives at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden...
Luke Bryan announced as headliner for CCMF 2022

Latest News

Marlboro County district office
Marlboro County School Board chairman names acting superintendent
The spooky season is in full swing along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee!
LIST: Spooktacular Halloween attractions in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Authorities arrest five in connection to deadly shooting outside Marlboro County nightclub
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death