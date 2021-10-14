Submit a Tip
Minor injuries reported in crash involving Georgetown County deputy

A deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley said the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 521 and U.S. 17A.

The deputy was traveling east on U.S. Highway 521 when his patrol vehicle was hit on the passenger’s side by a vehicle entering the highway, according to authorities.

Lesley said both drivers suffered “very minor injuries.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

