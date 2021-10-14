McLeod Health hosting COVID-19 booster shot events across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - With the holiday season approaching, doctors are concerned family and friends gathering could cause a surge in COVID-19 cases.

McLeod Health is providing an opportunity for at-risk patients to get some extra protection before Thanksgiving and Christmas. The hospital system will host the first of six COVID-19 booster shot events this Friday in Bennettsville.

The other five events will take place in different locations across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee every Friday before Thanksgiving.

Anyone 65 or older who’s received a COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago is eligible to get their booster shot. Those ages 18 and over who have underlying health conditions or work in high-risk settings can also receive a booster.

McLeod Process Manager Jocie Patterson said if you haven’t been vaccinated at all, you won’t be turned away.

She said they’ll give you the first dose on site and will set you up for a second dose at a follow-up clinic. Patterson urges anyone who’s eligible to receive a booster shot to stop by and get one.

“We intentionally did it this way so everyone could have an opportunity to get a booster vaccine prior to Thanksgiving holidays when there will be family gatherings and a lot of travel, so we wanted to make sure McLeod did their due diligence offering the vaccine in all these different areas,” Patterson said.

Below is more information on the other clinics being held, all of which are being held from 8 a.m. until noon. All clinics are walk-in only for those eligible for the boosters. Those attending will also be required to bring a vaccination card, driver’s license, and an insurance card:

Oct 22 - Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC 29536

Oct. 29 - McLeod Medical Plaza Auditorium, 800 East Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506

Nov. 5 - Clarendon Community Center (located behind Weldon Auditorium), 13 Maple Street, Manning, SC 29102

Nov. 12 - Center for Health & Fitness, 3207 Casey Street, Loris, SC 29569

Nov. 19 - Pine Grove Baptist Church, 293 Zoar Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.