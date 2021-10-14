Marlboro County School Board chairman names acting superintendent

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School Board chairman has named the acting superintendent while the board searches for a new person to lead the school district.

Chairman Larry McNeil announced on Thursday that Dr. Jason Bryant will be acting superintendent until further notice. He was serving as the district’s associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

“We will continue to make certain that the needs of our students are our top priority as we move forward with this transition,” McNeil said in a statement.

It comes one day after Dr. Gregory McCord submitted his resignation. The school board said McCord knowingly allowed an Omega Psi Phi fraternity alumni house to operate on a school campus and the district had been paying the house’s utilities.

The board will contact the South Carolina School Boards Association and the district’s attorney to help in the search of an interim superintendent.

