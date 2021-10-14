LIST: Spooktacular Halloween attractions in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The spooky season is in full swing along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee!

If you’re hungry for a good scare, here are some Halloween attractions in our area this month:

Boardwalk Fright Nights - Myrtle Beach

Every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Located at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk between 9th Avenue North and 10th Avenue North.

Southern Palmetto Farms - Aynor

Take a hike through the Wicked Woods and Field of Screams on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Located at 2601 Garner Road in Aynor.

Purgatory Haunted House - Marion

Walk-through dark attraction with live actors on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Located at 2510 Lily Pad Court in Marion.

Nightmares Haunted Trail - Nakina, N.C.

Watch your ‘nightmares come to life’ on this haunted trail with live actors on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Located at 70277 Creeks Highway in Nakina, N.C.

Panic Attack - Nakina, N.C.

Prepare yourself for a panic at this haunted attraction on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Located at 3245 Pine Level Church Road in Nakina, N.C.

