LIST: Spooktacular Halloween attractions in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The spooky season is in full swing along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee!
If you’re hungry for a good scare, here are some Halloween attractions in our area this month:
Boardwalk Fright Nights - Myrtle Beach
- Every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. through 11 p.m.
- Located at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk between 9th Avenue North and 10th Avenue North.
Southern Palmetto Farms - Aynor
- Take a hike through the Wicked Woods and Field of Screams on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Located at 2601 Garner Road in Aynor.
Purgatory Haunted House - Marion
- Walk-through dark attraction with live actors on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m.
- Located at 2510 Lily Pad Court in Marion.
Nightmares Haunted Trail - Nakina, N.C.
- Watch your ‘nightmares come to life’ on this haunted trail with live actors on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. until 12 a.m.
- Located at 70277 Creeks Highway in Nakina, N.C.
Panic Attack - Nakina, N.C.
- Prepare yourself for a panic at this haunted attraction on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. until 12 a.m.
- Located at 3245 Pine Level Church Road in Nakina, N.C.
