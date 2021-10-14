Jury finds man not guilty in 88-year-old Timmonsville woman’s death

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the suspects arrested in connection to an 88-year-old Timmonsville woman’s death has been found not guilty.

Javarius Smith was one of six accused of shooting 88-year-old Katherine Wilson during an attempted robbery and carjacking.

He was charged back in 2017 with murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

On Thursday, a jury found him not guilty of all charges.

Authorities said the men put a gun to her window, and when Wilson wouldn’t open it, they reportedly shot it out and hit her in the arm.

They added that she drove off and the men started shooting at her car.

Wilson ended up getting shot during the incident and died several weeks later.

One of the men, Diante Rogers, was found guilty in January 2020 on several charges including murder, carjacking and kidnapping. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The cases for the four other suspects are pending.

