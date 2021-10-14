Submit a Tip
Investigators determine fire that destroyed Windjammer Pub in Little River originated outside of building

A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River last month.
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River last month.(Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Fire investigators have provided an update on a restaurant fire that devastated the Little River community.

A second-alarm fire last month destroyed the Windjammer Pub along Highway 179. It caused the roof to collapse and left pieces of the beams scattered on top of tables and chairs.

A spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue said that investigators determined the fire originated outside the restaurant in the back of the building.

At this time, investigated have classified the cause of the fire as undetermined.

No one was hurt in the fire.

WMBF News talked to people who frequented the restaurant following the fire and they said that the pub wasn’t just a bar, it was family.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the Horry County Fire Rescue’s Investigation Unit at 843-915-5606.

