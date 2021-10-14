Five arrested in deadly shooting outside Marlboro County nightclub

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Five people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Marlboro County nightclub, according to authorities.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said their names will be released later Thursday morning.

The shooting outside Club Amnesia in the early morning hours of Oct. 10 left two people dead and three others injured. The club is located in McColl, close to the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

A vehicle traveling eastbound toward North Carolina stopped in the roadway and began firing at a group of people that were talking to their vehicle, according authorities.

The vehicle then reportedly left the scene traveling into North Carolina at a high rate of speed.

Coroner Tim Brown identified the two people killed as 23-year-old Bria Byrd and 31-year-old Ronnie Oxendine. Both were from Richmond County, N.C.

The three people injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Authorities said they are all expected to make a full recovery.

