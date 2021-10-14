FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm to end the week, cold front brings big changes this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our normal high temperature for this time of year is 77°. Over these next few days, increasing temperatures and humidity will have us feeling warmer than that, especially through the next couple of afternoons.

We're putting a few days on record watch as highs continue to climb to end the work week. (WMBF)

Occasional cloud cover will continue today with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm quickly through the day, reaching the low-mid 80s for highs today. These temperatures over the next three days will be within a degree or two of record high temperatures for the day.

A few passing showers will be possible late Saturday as the cold front passes through. (WMBF)

That warming trend doesn’t go anywhere until our strong cold front comes rolling through late Saturday night. Highs on Friday and Saturday will reach the lower 80s on the beaches with the mid-upper 80s well inland. Once again, temperatures will come close to a few records inland and across the beaches.

Highs will fall anywhere from 12-15 degrees over the weekend thanks to our cold front! (WMBF)

The weekend will see a changeable forecast. We go from the heat and humidity on Saturday to feeling like fall with a gusty breeze on Sunday. As the cold front passes through, a few passing showers will be possible late on Saturday but shouldn’t be any reason to cancel plans.

The cold front blows off shore before sunrise on Sunday and allows much cooler weather to return. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will barely reach the 70 degrees with a gusty breeze. Nighttime temperatures in the 40s and 50s are likely early next week as the fall weather settles in.

