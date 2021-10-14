Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Exploring Selfie WRLD at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Love your selfie! Selfie Wrld in Myrtle Beach offers 30 different interactives to capture the perfect selfie.

We loved learning about all the different photo ops, how they got started, and how it all works. They even host private events and birthday parties. Come along with us for everything you can experience.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Jacquelynn Spivey
S.C. woman who caused crash that killed man was impaired by Adderall, solicitor says
Florence County deputies responded to a shots fired call along McMillan Lane in Florence County...
1 dead after Florence County shooting, coroner says
A woman who was reported missing in Horry County has been located, police say.
Woman last seen in Forestbrook area found safe, police say
Luke Bryan arrives at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden...
Luke Bryan announced as headliner for CCMF 2022

Latest News

gst
Thursday Jam with Jason Ray Welsh
gst
Seasonal themes at Selfie WRLD in Myrtle Beach
gst
Exploring Themes at Selfie WRLD in Myrtle Beach
gst
Long Bay Theatre new season of shows