Exploring Selfie WRLD at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Love your selfie! Selfie Wrld in Myrtle Beach offers 30 different interactives to capture the perfect selfie.

We loved learning about all the different photo ops, how they got started, and how it all works. They even host private events and birthday parties. Come along with us for everything you can experience.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.