Deputies searching for missing Robeson County woman last seen in September

Jessica Lawrence
Jessica Lawrence(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen in September.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence, of St. Pauls, was reported missing Tuesday. The person who reported her missing said she was last seen leaving her job on Owen Drive in Fayetteville on Sept. 26.

She was believed to have gone back to her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls.

Lawrence is described as being 5′5″ and around 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was also last seen driving a grey 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a North Carolina license plate: HEK-9930.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 901-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

