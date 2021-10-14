Crews free dog trapped in storm drain

Submit a Tip
A dog named Hubert got into trouble at the park when he managed to crawl inside a pipe, sending his owners into a panic and first responders racing to the scene. (Source: Boston Fire Dept/WHDH via CNN Newsource)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) - A dog named Hubert owes his freedom to rescuers in Massachusetts who saved him from a storm drain.

The crowd cheered on Wednesday as Hubert was safely returned to his owners after being trapped for hours.

“This is one lucky dog. And we are so lucky to live in this city ... for the city to take it that serious, unbelievable,” his owner, who did not share her name, said.

Hubert got into trouble at the park when he managed to crawl inside a pipe, sending his owners into a panic and first responders racing to the scene.

“He’s our kid. We don’t have any kids. This is it,” his owner said.

Firefighters and utility crews spent hours trying to get Hubert out.

“We used a camera and some other equipment, made some holes in the pipe and we could track the dog,” Brian Alkins with the Boston Fire Department said.

A utility worker said they were eventually able to nudge Hubert from the back until firefighters were able to pull him through a manhole.

“He’s a little overweight like some of us, you know what I mean?” the anonymous utility worker said. “It’s a 16-inch pipe, so as he’s moving forward, he can’t move back.”

The playful pooch walked away shaken up, but relieved to be homeward bound with his thankful owners.

“Thank you, God. Thank you, God. Thank you for all your help. Thank you for your patience,” his owner said. “Thank you for your awareness and your consciousness around this dog. You really did an amazing job.”

Hubert is adopted, so technically he’s been rescued twice.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

