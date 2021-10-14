Cocaine, firearms, other items found during search in Robeson County, man charged

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after authorities found cocaine and other items during a search earlier this week.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Deep Branch Road in Pembroke on Tuesday.

Cocaine, cash, firearms and other drug paraphernalia were all found as a result of the search.

Authorities then arrested 33-year-old Jimmy W. Hunt, Jr., of Pembroke. He’s charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunt is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond as of Wednesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.