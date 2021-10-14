CCU’s Tiffany Arafi named Sun Belt women’s golfer of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina women’s golfer Tiffany Arafi was named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for her performance at the Evie Odom Invitational (Oct. 3-5), the league office announced on Monday.

Arafi finished second overall in leading the Chanticleers to a third-place finish. She shot a five-under 205 which included two rounds of par-or-better scoring. In the second round Arafi shot a six-under 64 which broke the old record of 65. Her 205 final score tied the program-record for the best 54-hole score.

Through two events this fall, the senior has two top-five finishes and has a 69.6 strokes per round average.

CCU will be back in action Oct. 18-19 when they play at the Buccaneer Classic in the Oak Point Golf Club at Kiawah Island, S.C.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.