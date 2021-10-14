Submit a Tip
Local college professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Allen University professor was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Michael Alan Lane, 35, was arrested on October 6 and charged with three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Lane is the Mathematics Department Chair and received the 2020 SCICU Excellence in Teaching Award, according to his biography on Allen University’s website. Lane also taught classes at the University of South Carolina

Warrants state that Lane engaged in sexual battery with the victim between November 1, 2018 and November 1, 2019.

Allen University has not issued a statement on the arrest yet.

Lane is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center, his bond was denied.

