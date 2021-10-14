Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh released a statement Thursday afternoon on new charges against their client, who is accused of misappropriating funds from a wrongful death settlement for the family of his longtime housekeeper

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said they expect State Law Enforcement Division agents to bring Murdaugh to Beaufort County where he will appear before a magistrate judge for a bond hearing Friday on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses

“We have not seen the warrants but have been informed that he is charged with two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses relating to the settlement proceeds from the estate of Gloria Satterfield,” Harpootlian and Griffin said in the statement. “Alex intends to fully cooperate with this investigation, as he has with the investigation into the murder of his wife and son. He deeply regrets that his actions have distracted from the efforts to solve their murders.”

Agents with SLED and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took Murdaugh into custody Thursday morning upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

Satterfield, who worked as the Murdaugh’s maid for some 20 years, died from injuries she suffered in a trip-and-fall accident in the Murdaugh home in February 2018.

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations,” SLED Chief Mark Keel. said, commending his agents over the last four months. “They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served.”

Murdaugh was booked into Orange County Corrections where he will be held until he receives an extradition hearing.

Upon extradition being granted or waived, he will be brought back to South Carolina to receive a bond hearing.

