12th annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon is this weekend

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Between spectators, volunteers, and runners at the 12th annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon, event organizers say this weekend will be extremely busy.

The start line for the half marathon is on 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard across from Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs. Runners will finish up at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

While it may cause a headache for some drivers, the Myrtle Beach Police Department says it won’t be an all day event.

“Road closures - we’ll see as early as probably 5 a.m. [Sunday] around Ocean Boulevard. There’ll be intermittent road closures throughout the event. We’re hoping the event’s wrapping up around 11 o’clock in the morning,” said Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Eric DiLorenzo.

While the mini marathon is exciting for the runners, event organizers say it also gives back to the community.

“Some of the proceeds are going to support loggerhead turtles. They are the official turtle of South Carolina, so we are targeting the turtles for that race” said event organizer Dawn White.

Last year’s COVID-19 protocols are a thing of the past. Instead, organizers are just asking everyone to do what they feel comfortable with.

The 5K is set for 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, in The Market Common area.

The mini marathon is set for 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, and takes place throughout the city.

Road closures for the event can be found here.

