State fair kicks off in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Fiske Fries, funnel cakes and all your fair favorites are back!

The South Carolina State Fair is opening in Columbia Wednesday.

It will be the first in-person fair since the pandemic, since last year’s fair was organized as a drive-thru.

State fair officials are reminding guests that masks are required in the City of Columbia.

“The fair has always been clean. We’ve always been noted for our cleanliness of our grounds,” SC State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “But this year we have increased that, we have more hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds, we tried to implement a lot of more contactless options for purchasing your tickets and otherwise.”

Officials say a mandatory clear bag policy will be in place and anyone younger than 18 must be with a parent to enter the fair after 5 p.m.

The fair is scheduled to run through Oct. 24.

