Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit against McMaster over ending federal unemployment benefits

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the classroom should be left to parents, not school districts.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a lawsuit against Gov. Henry McMaster over ending the state’s participation in federal unemployment benefits.

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs argued they had suffered hardships after McMaster ordered pandemic-related unemployment benefits from the federal government be cut off in June. Those benefits were originally scheduled to run through September, adding an extra $300 a week to unemployed workers in South Carolina via money from the CARES Act.

The ruling comes after a circuit court also dismissed the lawsuit in August.

“Our goal has always been to usher in a rapid economic recovery that will lift all South Carolinians and benefit generations to come, and we’ve done that,” McMaster said of the ruling in a statement. “Rather than working to incentivize South Carolinians to accept one of the thousands of available jobs in our state, these federal benefits presented a clear danger to the health of our state’s businesses by keeping people home. Now, we will continue our tireless work to match qualified South Carolinians with available jobs around our state.”

The governor’s office also said state unemployment has decreased by 0.4% since announcing the move in May, with 25,000 more South Carolinas working now than during that time.

“We are very happy with the Supreme Court’s decision. The federal programs were voluntary and states had the option to participate,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. “As South Carolina employers ramped up their hiring in the spring of this year and employment opportunities continued to outnumber individuals looking for work, it became evident that it was time for the state to focus more on reemployment.”

Ellzey added that thousands of positions remain open across South Carolina.

You can read the South Carolina Supreme Court’s full opinion below:

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrie Todd
Horry County Schools agrees to settle board member’s lawsuit for $260K
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Jacquelynn Spivey
S.C. woman who caused crash that killed man was impaired by Adderall, solicitor says
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is updating the guidance it...
SC Health Dept. updates COVID-19 guidelines for schools

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach leaders hope to open HTC Aspire Hub by end of the year
Florence County deputies responded to a shots fired call along McMillan Lane in Florence County...
1 dead after Florence County shooting, coroner says
Near record temperatures.
FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm weather to end the week
Jerk Shack
Dining with Dockery: Jerk Shack Bar & Grill