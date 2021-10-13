Submit a Tip
SC health department: ‘Don’t take foot off gas pedal’ despite decline in new COVID-19 cases

Despite a decline in new cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, the state’s public health director is urging people to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the disease.(WIS-TV)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite a decline in new cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, the state’s public health director is urging people to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the disease.

Dr. Brannon Traxler hosted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s too early to assume that we’ve permanently turned a corner or that we’re completely over a hump,” Traxler said.

The comment came as she answered a question about the low numbers of new cases reported this week. The state listed fewer than 1,000 new cases on Tuesday and fewer than 900 on Wednesday. She said the last time the state saw a new-case total below 1,000 was in July.

“We have seen this happen a few times before during this pandemic and have seen cases and hospitalizations then jump back up,” Traxler said. “So we shouldn’t look at the last few weeks as a sign that things are going to absolutely continue to improve from here on out.”

Traxler said progress must still be made in increasing vaccination rates and she urged people to continue wearing masks in public and an indoor settings around people outside their household.

“We are seeing some improvements but this is not the time to therefore take our foot off the gas pedal so to speak,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

