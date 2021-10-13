Police search for woman last seen in Forestbrook area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Police say 22-year-old Stephanie Ballard was last seen on Sept. 2 in the Forestbrook area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call HCPD Det. Marcus at 843-915-8338 or call Horry County dispatch at 843-248-1520.
