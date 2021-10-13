Submit a Tip
Police search for woman last seen in Forestbrook area

Stephanie Ballard
Stephanie Ballard(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police say 22-year-old Stephanie Ballard was last seen on Sept. 2 in the Forestbrook area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call HCPD Det. Marcus at 843-915-8338 or call Horry County dispatch at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

