Police search for woman last seen in Forestbrook area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police say 22-year-old Stephanie Ballard was last seen on Sept. 2 in the Forestbrook area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call HCPD Det. Marcus at 843-915-8338 or call Horry County dispatch at 843-248-1520.

