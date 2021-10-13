Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pair of Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator after years of waiting

By Carolyn Cerda
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WEAR) - A pair of hunters in Florida have waited three years for permission to try to catch an alligator. Once they got it, they made a massive catch on their first attempt.

“We saw this foot and that tail, and it was like watching a ‘Jaws’ movie. I said, ‘We might need a bigger boat,’” Andy Sokol joked.

Coming across an alligator is typical for hunters in Florida.

Sokol said he and his friend were just looking for an 8-foot alligator. He said they were looking for enough meat to share during a barbecue.

The hunting pair, however, came across a 12-foot gator Monday morning in the Perdido River.

“I knew when we got a hook in him we were like, ‘OK, he’s pretty big.’ But then when we saw this giant foot and this giant tail come up next to the boat, we were like, ‘OK, he’s really big,’” Sokol said.

It took the men about two hours to get the gator out of the water.

“It was definitely a different kind of battle,” Sokol said. “I’d say the closest thing to war I’ve ever felt. It’ll get your heart going, definitely. I think the small boat really enhanced that feeling. But it was fun, it was definitely fun.”

Sokol said it was a day he’ll remember forever. He plans to get the gator cleaned and processed then apply for another hunting tag next year.

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrie Todd
Horry County Schools agrees to settle board member’s lawsuit for $260K
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Jacquelynn Spivey
S.C. woman who caused crash that killed man was impaired by Adderall, solicitor says
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is updating the guidance it...
SC Health Dept. updates COVID-19 guidelines for schools

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach leaders hope to open HTC Aspire Hub by end of the year
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
FDA grapples with timing of booster for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a news conference after Haaland's visit to talk...
Administration sets plan for 7 offshore wind farms by 2025
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, election workers in Fulton County began...
Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia