One dead, another hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Dillon County.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9 a.m. on S.C. 34 at Centerville Road.

Lee said a Freightliner truck stopped on Centerville Road failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on S.C. 34.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts, Lee said. He added the passenger was ejected.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment. Lee said the driver later died from their injuries.

According to troopers, the driver of the Freightliner truck was not injured.

SCHP is investigating.

