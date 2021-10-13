The Oak Ridge Boys at the Alabama Theatre

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Oak Ridge Boys high-energy stage show remains the heart and soul of what they do best. This night will feature classic Gospel, Country and Patriotic music.

The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their string of hits includes the pop chart-topper Elvira, as well as Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God For Kids, American Made, I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes, Fancy Free, Y’All Come Back Saloon and many others. They’ve scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album, plus one double platinum single, and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.

The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have garnered a host of industry and fan accolades including Grammy, Dove, ACM, and CMA awards. In 2008 they were awarded the coveted Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award. October 25, 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys were honored with induction into the esteemed and elite Country Music Hall of Fame.

Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring three decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to bear on a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. They have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry.

“I feel like I can do what I do on stage just as good now as I could 20 years ago,” says Bonsall.” I plan to be rockin’ my tail off out there as long as I’m healthy. The people who come out, who bring their families to see us, deserve everything I’ve got.”

Bass singer Richard Sterban comments, “I think our stage show is one of the reasons for our continuity. We’re still having fun doing this. We love what we do. Getting on stage and bringing our music to people is still what we live for.”

The Oak Ridge Boys' official website is http://oakridgeboys.com/

