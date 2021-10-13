Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marlboro County School District superintendent resigns following fraternity house controversy

Marlboro County district office
Marlboro County district office(Cameron Crowe)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School District superintendent has resigned.

The school board held a special-called meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss Dr. Gregory McCord’s contract.

The school district said that the majority of the board approved of McCord’s resignation.

“This was a difficult process for every board member.  Now the Board has spoken, and determined that this agreement is in the best interest of all concerned. We want to thank Dr. McCord for his service to Marlboro County and wish him well,” Chairman Larry McNeil said in a statement.

RELATED COVERAGE | Marlboro Co. School Board meeting ends abruptly after hours long executive session; residents frustrated

It comes after the board said that McCord knowingly allowed an Omega Psi Phi fraternity alumni house to operate on a school campus. The district had been paying the house’s utilities. The alumni house has since been demolished.

The board also spent several hours Monday night in an executive session to discuss McCord’s contract but didn’t take any action.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrie Todd
Horry County Schools agrees to settle board member’s lawsuit for $260K
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Jacquelynn Spivey
S.C. woman who caused crash that killed man was impaired by Adderall, solicitor says
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is updating the guidance it...
SC Health Dept. updates COVID-19 guidelines for schools

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach leaders hope to open HTC Aspire Hub by end of the year
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Dylann Roof’s request to reconsider recusal is denied
Florence County deputies responded to a shots fired call along McMillan Lane in Florence County...
1 dead after Florence County shooting, coroner says
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
SC Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit against McMaster over ending federal unemployment benefits