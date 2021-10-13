Marlboro County School District superintendent resigns following fraternity house controversy

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School District superintendent has resigned.

The school board held a special-called meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss Dr. Gregory McCord’s contract.

The school district said that the majority of the board approved of McCord’s resignation.

“This was a difficult process for every board member. Now the Board has spoken, and determined that this agreement is in the best interest of all concerned. We want to thank Dr. McCord for his service to Marlboro County and wish him well,” Chairman Larry McNeil said in a statement.

It comes after the board said that McCord knowingly allowed an Omega Psi Phi fraternity alumni house to operate on a school campus. The district had been paying the house’s utilities. The alumni house has since been demolished.

The board also spent several hours Monday night in an executive session to discuss McCord’s contract but didn’t take any action.

