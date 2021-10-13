Marlboro Co. School Board meeting ends abruptly after hours long executive session; residents frustrated

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Many Marlboro County residents took their frustrations to Facebook after a recent school board meeting ended abruptly after a three-hour-long executive session.

The board held a special meeting to discuss Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord’s contract after he knowingly allowed an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity alumni house to operate on a school campus.

The district had been paying the house’s utilities. It was demolished in September.

The board has met twice in the last month to discuss McCord’s contract.

McCord was placed on administrative leave for two weeks following September’s meeting.

The board spent several hours in executive session during Monday night’s meeting.

When they returned to open session, the board announced no action would be taken. The meeting was ended shortly after.

“The citizens of this county sat in that meeting for basically three hours for no action to be taken after an executive session, and no information to be given and you know, we’re tax-paying citizens and at this point, I think I can say for the majority of the county that we’re fed up with it,” Marlboro County resident Rebecca Talbert said.

Talbert doesn’t currently have a student in the school district. But she wasn’t happy to find out her tax dollars had been supporting the fraternity house.

She said she’s disappointed to see the board meeting end abruptly with no discussion.

“They really need to start thinking about what’s best for this county, the children and the overall growth of this county,” Talbert said.

Board Chairman Larry McNeil said he couldn’t comment on last night’s meeting at this time.

The district announced another special meeting regarding McCord’s contract will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

