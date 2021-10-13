Man faces attempted murder charge following shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after police said he opened fire in Florence.

Michael Lesesne was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers were called to the area of Bradford and Timmons streets after reports of a man with a gun.

The responding officer heard a gunshot while on the way to the scene and saw Lesesne running from the area. He was taken into custody near the 800 block of Oakland Avenue.

There are no reported injuries from the shooting.

He is currently being held under no bond at the Florence County Detention Center.

