Highway 90 Task Force to meet for first time, hoping to find solutions to improve roadway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Highway 90 Task Force will meet for the first time this week to try and find solutions to improve the roadway.

WMBF News been following the challenges leaders have been facing to improve Highway 90 for months.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Highway 90 has seen 120% more traffic in some areas in 2020 than it did in 2016.

The goal of the task force - which was created last month - is to meet, discuss, and make recommendations to the county infrastructure committee.

Their recommendations will then go to full council for consideration.

Committee members say they hope to prioritize the limited amount of money available and identify the needs of residents along Highway 90.

“There are limited funds, so it is really important to study and analyze to make sure that we address those concerns in the most meaningful way in the areas that will have the most impact,” said April O’Leary, Highway 90 Task Force committee member.

The task force’s first meeting is on Friday.

