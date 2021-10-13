Georgetown County deputies investigating after man shot in head shows up at hospital

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at the hospital.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man came to Tidelands Georgetown Hospital on Tuesday night with a gunshot wound to the head.

Hospital workers notified law enforcement about the shooting victim.

Investigators are working to determine the time and location of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said it will provide more information once it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5101.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.