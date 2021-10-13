FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies & warmer temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Skies will continue to clear out this morning, providing for the return of sunshine today! As you’re stepping out the door this morning, it’s a cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 50s inland.

Mostly sunny skies today as highs hit the low 80s. (WMBF)

Plenty of sunshine will return today with just some occasional cloud cover. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 80s inland with highs right at 80° on the beaches.

We continue to warm into the first half of the weekend. (WMBF)

We’ll continue to warm through the end of the work week with plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s at the beach with the upper 80s likely well inland.

A cold front will bring a drastic change for the second half of the weekend. (WMBF)

As we head into the weekend, we’re giving you the First Alert to a changing forecast! Saturday will continue plenty of sunshine with highs well into the 80s along with humidity. Thankfully, a cold front will blow through the area on Saturday evening and may bring just an isolated shower or two.

That cold front will usher in colder temperatures just in time for the second half of the weekend. Afternoon highs on Sunday will stay put in the lower 70s. That’s it. It will be breezy throughout the day on Sunday and feel like fall here in the Carolinas. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and lower 50s and highs will continue into the 70s through next week. Fall is coming.

