Dining with Dockery: Jerk Shack Bar & Grill

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On this week’s episode with Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Jerk Shack Bar & Grill located in Surfside!

Andrew tries out a variety of food from a burger filled with heat, wings and some amazing shrimp! To see the entire interview, watch the video above.

Jerk Shack Bar & Grill offers some amazing options from burgers, po’boys, wings, salads and some amazing food! They not only offer a great selection but they know how to do it right.

Taylor talks with Andrew in this week’s episode about some of the menu items and even his favorite item on the menu!

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their Facebook page. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

