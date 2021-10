MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Learn the process of how to safely shoot a gun at the Cormac Arms & Outfitters Virtual Shooting Range.

The instructor will show you how to hold a gun, the proper stance and how to shoot at a target.

It’s a realistic virtual experience with many scenarios!

You can try it out for an event or just to practice.

