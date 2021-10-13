Submit a Tip
Police investigate attempted robbery at Timmonsville Dollar General; search for suspect underway

Timmonsville police are searching for this person who they said tried to rob a Dollar General...
Timmonsville police are searching for this person who they said tried to rob a Dollar General on Tuesday night.(Source: Timmonsville Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Timmonsville police are searching for a person who tried to rob a Dollar General store on Tuesday night.

Officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the store on East Smith Street.

Police Chief Thomas McFadden said the person came into the store, flashed a knife and demanded money.

The clerk and another employee in the store ran out through the emergency exit, according to McFadden.

The chief said the robber tried to get some money from the cash register but was unsuccessful and ran from the scene.

McFadden said the Florence County tracking team is out trying to track down the suspect. They are also working get surveillance video.

If anyone recognizes the person they are asked to call 843-346-7242 or Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)

WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

