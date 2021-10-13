Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU’s Isaiah Likely named John Mackey tight end of the week

Coastal Carolina senior tight end had a career day last week at Arkansas State
CCU tight end Isaiah Likely.
CCU tight end Isaiah Likely.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely was recognized by the John Mackey Award as the Tight End of the Week for week 6, it was announced today.

Named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, the honor is the fifth weekly honor for Likely this week. He also earned a spot on the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Team of the Week for week 6, was named a College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week, and was tabbed the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.

The John Mackey Tight End of the Week is an honor distinct and different from the annual John Mackey Award. This weekly honor was started in 2004 to draw attention to individual play by tight ends during the active season. The Tight End of the Week acknowledgment does not have a direct bearing on the final John Mackey Award selection process.

Likely led the Chanticleers to a 52-20 win on the road at Arkansas State in Sun Belt Conference play, setting new Sun Belt, Coastal, and career single-game records with new career-highs in catches (8), yards (232), and receiving touchdowns (4).

He set a new Sun Belt record, becoming the first-ever tight end to have four touchdowns in a single game, and also became the first-ever Chanticleer to catch four touchdown passes in the same game.

His four touchdown catches in the win on Thursday were tied for the second-most in a single game in Sun Belt history by any player, while his 232 receiving yards were the third-most in SBC single-game history.

His 232 receiving yards were the second-most in a single game in CCU’s 19-year history and the most-ever by a tight end.

What is most impressive, however, is that his touchdown catches consisted of 99 yards, 64 yards, 16 yards, and four yards.

On the season, Likely has 27 catches for 513 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per catch, and eight touchdowns.

Coastal (6-0, 2-0 SBC), which has won six-straight games this season and 11-straight Sun Belt Conference games dating back to 2019, will have an open week this week before returning to the road to face off with Appalachian State (4-2, 1-1 SBC) on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Boone, N.C. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The 2021 John Mackey Award will be presented on Dec. 9, 2021, at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 25 awards boast 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrie Todd
Horry County Schools agrees to settle board member’s lawsuit for $260K
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Jacquelynn Spivey
S.C. woman who caused crash that killed man was impaired by Adderall, solicitor says
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is updating the guidance it...
SC Health Dept. updates COVID-19 guidelines for schools

Latest News

SCHSL Football.
Week eight SCHSL football state media poll released
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
CCU TE Isaiah Likely
CCU TE Isaiah Likely named Sun Belt offensive player of the week
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek...
Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18