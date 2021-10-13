CCU’s Isaiah Likely named John Mackey tight end of the week

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely was recognized by the John Mackey Award as the Tight End of the Week for week 6, it was announced today.

Named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, the honor is the fifth weekly honor for Likely this week. He also earned a spot on the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Team of the Week for week 6, was named a College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week, and was tabbed the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.

The John Mackey Tight End of the Week is an honor distinct and different from the annual John Mackey Award. This weekly honor was started in 2004 to draw attention to individual play by tight ends during the active season. The Tight End of the Week acknowledgment does not have a direct bearing on the final John Mackey Award selection process.

Likely led the Chanticleers to a 52-20 win on the road at Arkansas State in Sun Belt Conference play, setting new Sun Belt, Coastal, and career single-game records with new career-highs in catches (8), yards (232), and receiving touchdowns (4).

He set a new Sun Belt record, becoming the first-ever tight end to have four touchdowns in a single game, and also became the first-ever Chanticleer to catch four touchdown passes in the same game.

His four touchdown catches in the win on Thursday were tied for the second-most in a single game in Sun Belt history by any player, while his 232 receiving yards were the third-most in SBC single-game history.

His 232 receiving yards were the second-most in a single game in CCU’s 19-year history and the most-ever by a tight end.

What is most impressive, however, is that his touchdown catches consisted of 99 yards, 64 yards, 16 yards, and four yards.

On the season, Likely has 27 catches for 513 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per catch, and eight touchdowns.

Coastal (6-0, 2-0 SBC), which has won six-straight games this season and 11-straight Sun Belt Conference games dating back to 2019, will have an open week this week before returning to the road to face off with Appalachian State (4-2, 1-1 SBC) on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Boone, N.C. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The 2021 John Mackey Award will be presented on Dec. 9, 2021, at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 25 awards boast 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

