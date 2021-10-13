Authorities identify several suspects in deadly shooting outside Marlboro County nightclub

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities say they have identified several suspects believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting outside a Marlboro County nightclub.

In a press release Wednesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says they are being assisted by the U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies in the investigation. Authorities did release the names of the suspects.

The shooting outside Club Amnesia in the early morning hours of Sept. 10 left two people dead and three others injured. The club is located in McColl, close to the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

A dark in color vehicle driving eastbound toward North Carolina stopped in the roadway and began shooting at a group of people that were walking to their vehicles, authorities say.

The vehicle then reportedly left the scene traveling into North Carolina at a high rate of speed.

Off-duty deputies were assisting with security at the club when the shooting happened, according to the sheriff’s office. Two deputies attempted a vehicle pursuit of the suspects into North Carolina, while other deputies remained on scene rendering aid to the victims.

Coroner Tim Brown identified the two people killed as 23-year-old Bria Byrd and 31-year-old Ronnie Oxendine. Both were from Richmond County, N.C.

The three people injured were taken to local hospitals for treatments. Authorities say they are all expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 479-9999.

