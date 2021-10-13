Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Authorities identify several suspects in deadly shooting outside Marlboro County nightclub

Authorities say they have identified several suspects believed to be responsible for a deadly...
Authorities say they have identified several suspects believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting outside a Marlboro County nightclub.(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities say they have identified several suspects believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting outside a Marlboro County nightclub.

In a press release Wednesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says they are being assisted by the U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies in the investigation. Authorities did release the names of the suspects.

The shooting outside Club Amnesia in the early morning hours of Sept. 10 left two people dead and three others injured. The club is located in McColl, close to the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

A dark in color vehicle driving eastbound toward North Carolina stopped in the roadway and began shooting at a group of people that were walking to their vehicles, authorities say.

The vehicle then reportedly left the scene traveling into North Carolina at a high rate of speed.

Off-duty deputies were assisting with security at the club when the shooting happened, according to the sheriff’s office. Two deputies attempted a vehicle pursuit of the suspects into North Carolina, while other deputies remained on scene rendering aid to the victims.

Coroner Tim Brown identified the two people killed as 23-year-old Bria Byrd and 31-year-old Ronnie Oxendine. Both were from Richmond County, N.C.

The three people injured were taken to local hospitals for treatments. Authorities say they are all expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 479-9999.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrie Todd
Horry County Schools agrees to settle board member’s lawsuit for $260K
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is updating the guidance it...
SC Health Dept. updates COVID-19 guidelines for schools
Dillon City Council votes to not support I-73 route through Dillon County

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach leaders hope to open HTC Aspire Hub by end of the year
Hotel guests submitted these pictures to WMBF News of the conditions at certain Grand Strand...
‘Beyond disgusting’: No inspections to prevent dirty hotel rooms in South Carolina
Michael Lesesne
Man faces attempted murder charge following shooting in Florence
Luke Bryan arrives at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden...
Luke Bryan announced as headliner for CCMF 2022