Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Week eight SCHSL football state media poll released

SCHSL Football.
SCHSL Football.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Ahead of week eight of the regular season, nine local squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are among the top ten programs in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Spring Valley

7. Sumter

8. Dorman

9. Lexington

T10. Cane Bay

T10. Hillcrest

CLASS 4A

1. A.C. Flora (17)

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. Beaufort

8. York

9. West Florence

10. Irmo

North Myrtle Beach is receiving votes.

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Gilbert

7. Powdersville

8. Lower Richland

9. Aynor

10. Brookland-Cayce

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Christ Church

9. Phillip Simmons

10. St. Joseph’s

Cheraw is receiving votes.

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Baptist Hill

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Whale Branch

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta

T8. Lake View

T8. Dixie

10. Denmark-Olar

Green Sea Floyds is receiving votes.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
Sherrie Todd
Horry County Schools agrees to settle board member’s lawsuit for $260K
Horry County Schools superintendent does not recommend mask mandate for district
The Horry County Animal Care Center received a truckload of pet food, cat litter and other...
Horry County animal shelter receives massive pet supply donation; offering free pet food to community
An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the Blue Ridge Parkway, in...
Body found at NC national park, NPS says

Latest News

WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week 7 scores and highlights
WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week 7 (Part 2)
WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week 7 (Part 1)
SCHSL Football.
Week seven SCHSL football state media poll released