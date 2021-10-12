Week eight SCHSL football state media poll released
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Ahead of week eight of the regular season, nine local squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are among the top ten programs in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Spring Valley
7. Sumter
8. Dorman
9. Lexington
T10. Cane Bay
T10. Hillcrest
CLASS 4A
1. A.C. Flora (17)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. Beaufort
8. York
9. West Florence
10. Irmo
North Myrtle Beach is receiving votes.
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Gilbert
7. Powdersville
8. Lower Richland
9. Aynor
10. Brookland-Cayce
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Christ Church
9. Phillip Simmons
10. St. Joseph’s
Cheraw is receiving votes.
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Baptist Hill
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Whale Branch
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
T8. Lake View
T8. Dixie
10. Denmark-Olar
Green Sea Floyds is receiving votes.
