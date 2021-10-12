Week eight SCHSL football state media poll released

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Ahead of week eight of the regular season, nine local squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are among the top ten programs in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Spring Valley

7. Sumter

8. Dorman

9. Lexington

T10. Cane Bay

T10. Hillcrest

CLASS 4A

1. A.C. Flora (17)

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. Beaufort

8. York

9. West Florence

10. Irmo

North Myrtle Beach is receiving votes.

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Gilbert

7. Powdersville

8. Lower Richland

9. Aynor

10. Brookland-Cayce

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Christ Church

9. Phillip Simmons

10. St. Joseph’s

Cheraw is receiving votes.

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Baptist Hill

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Whale Branch

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta

T8. Lake View

T8. Dixie

10. Denmark-Olar

Green Sea Floyds is receiving votes.

