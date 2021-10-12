Submit a Tip
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with murder and kidnapping in the death of 30-year-old Miranda Springs.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was killed and found dead in the woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month, according to her mother.

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with murder and kidnapping in the death of 30-year-old Miranda Springs.

Police say officers found Miranda’s body in a wooded area on J. Julian Lane shortly after 7 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is being classified as a homicide and detectives have charged 26-year-old Saafiq Hall with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree kidnapping.

Man accused of murder, kidnapping after woman found dead in woods in Charlotte

Miranda’s mother Robin Linker says the last time Miranda was seen was on Sept. 18 at 2 a.m., pulled over at a bar parking lot off Moores Chapel.

On Oct. 4, Linker wrote in a Facebook post that Miranda’s car was wrecked on Sept. 25 at 4:55 a.m. with a man driving it. The family had offered a $1,000 reward as of Oct. 4 for information in her disappearance.

“We loved her very much,” Linker tearfully said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

