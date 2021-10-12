Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US Navy helicopter, human remains recovered off California

FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter...
FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The remains of five people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the ocean off California have been recovered.

The Navy said Tuesday that a salvage team made the recovery on Friday and the remains have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

The MH-60S helicopter, its two pilots and three other sailors were lost in an Aug. 31 accident off San Diego.

The helicopter was operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln when its rotor hit the deck and the aircraft fell into the ocean.

One crew member was rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
Sherrie Todd
Horry County Schools agrees to settle board member’s lawsuit for $260K
Horry County Schools superintendent does not recommend mask mandate for district
The Horry County Animal Care Center received a truckload of pet food, cat litter and other...
Horry County animal shelter receives massive pet supply donation; offering free pet food to community
An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the Blue Ridge Parkway, in...
Body found at NC national park, NPS says

Latest News

.
Horry County Schools superintendent does not recommend mask mandate for district
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Coroner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation
Coroner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation
Kentucky Supreme Court Recap
Kentucky Supreme Court Recap
Task force proposes aspirin changes
Task force proposes aspirin changes