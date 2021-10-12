Submit a Tip
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill

The woman told police she was walking on Automall Parkway when she saw a shadow. Then, the man grabbed her and they began to fight, authorities said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A woman opened fire on a man she said tried to sexually assault her Monday night in Rock Hill, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to Automall Parkway at 9:47 p.m. Oct. 11 for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they met with the woman, who said a man wearing light blue skinny jeans and a dark blue hoodie with white letters tried to sexually assault her, according to law enforcement.

The woman told police she was walking on Automall Parkway when she saw a shadow. Then, the man grabbed her and they began to fight, authorities said.

According to the woman, she hit the man several times and he tried to pull her into the wood line away from the roadway.

“The victim was able to retrieve her firearm and start shooting at the suspect,” a release from the Rock Hill Police Department stated.

According to police, the man ran toward Celanese Road.

Rock Hill police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 329-7293.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

