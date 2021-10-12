Submit a Tip
Piedmont Airlines Reunion in Myrtle Beach

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Piedmont Airlines has been getting together for 43 years in Myrtle Beach to celebrate all the memories they have.

Some background information about the airlines:

-Piedmont began scheduled passenger service on February 20, 1948.

-The first flight was from Wilmington, NC to Cincinnati, OH. The airline’s last flight was on August 4, 1989 when it was absorbed into USAir which is now part of American Airlines.

-On July 9, 1975, Piedmont landed its first 737 at MYR inaugurating scheduled jet service to the Grand Strand. The aircraft landed at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and pulled up to a new, temporary civilian terminal. The permanent passenger terminal was still under construction and opened in 1976.

We learned some great stories on Grand Strand Today!

