New mobile food delivery app service begins Wednesday in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Bennettsville will have a new option to have their favorite food delivered to their homes or businesses.

A new mobile food delivery app “Waitr” will be available in Bennettsville starting on Wednesday.

The app is partnering with local restaurants such as Jimmy’s Chicken, Nomads and Mama’s Wings and Things.

Crews from Waitr were around town, passing out information and telling people about the service.

“We are bringing more job opportunity to Bennettsville,” Said Waitr launch leader Nicole Beck. “We are also, which also touches my heart so much, helping our small restaurants grow. We’ve partnered with these restaurants. We provide a beautiful menu on our app, and it just kind of brings more awareness to our small community restaurants.”

Those looking to use the new service can use some codes to get free delivery. Just enter “FOODFAN” OR “GILLETTE” when you check out.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.