Myrtle Beach approves 2022 Dragon Boat Festival

The 14th annual Dragon Boat Festival is retuning this spring at The Market Common.
The 14th annual Dragon Boat Festival is retuning this spring at The Market Common.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 14th annual Dragon Boat Festival is retuning this spring at The Market Common.

Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday approved a special event permit for the festival.

The festival centers around boat races, with more than 50 teams consisting of 21 paddlers per boat. There will also be live entertainment in the park, a family fun zone, inflatables, food vendors, and more.

The festival raises money for Ground Zero, a Christian non-profit organization.

Organizers expect 5,000 to 7,000 people to attend, which is free to spectators.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

