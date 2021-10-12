Submit a Tip
Lawsuit says South Carolina redistricting is taking too long

Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina, saying state lawmakers are taking too long to draw new maps for U.S. and state House districts.
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina, saying state lawmakers are taking too long to draw new maps for U.S. and state House districts.

Candidates are required to file to run for the 2022 races by the end of March, but time is running out for potential candidates to research the new districts and settle any lawsuits asking judges to decide if the new maps are fair, according to the suit.

It was filed Tuesday by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People with assistance from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The groups are asking a panel of three federal judges to set a specific timeline for maps to be drawn and approved and not allow any elections until the new districts get judicial approval.

The lawsuit said lawmakers should have kept to suggestions when they adjourned in June that there would be a special session in September or October to approve maps. Those plans became less firm as lawmakers dealt with the aftermath of a budget provision that prevented districts from passing mask requirements this school year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

