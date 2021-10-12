Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

It’s the last chance to buy discounted SC State Fair tickets

State Fair officials say people can save up to half off on tickets if they buy them before...
State Fair officials say people can save up to half off on tickets if they buy them before Wednesday.(SCSF)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state fair kicks off in Columbia Wednesday!

State Fair officials say people can save up to half off on tickets if they buy them before Wednesday.

Officials say ticket are available online but you must buy them Tuesday night to get the discounted price.

The Fair is back in person this year and features 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides and entertainment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County
Sherrie Todd
Horry County Schools agrees to settle board member’s lawsuit for $260K
Horry County Schools superintendent does not recommend mask mandate for district
The Horry County Animal Care Center received a truckload of pet food, cat litter and other...
Horry County animal shelter receives massive pet supply donation; offering free pet food to community
An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the Blue Ridge Parkway, in...
Body found at NC national park, NPS says

Latest News

.
Horry County Schools superintendent does not recommend mask mandate for district
Two juveniles suspected in several vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Pee Dee were arrested...
Juveniles suspected of multiple car break-ins, thefts in Pee Dee arrested after chase
Nikki Haley, former United States ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South...
Nikki Haley named to Clemson Board of Trustees
The 14th annual Dragon Boat Festival is retuning this spring at The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach approves 2022 Dragon Boat Festival