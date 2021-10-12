Juveniles suspected of multiple car break-ins, thefts in Pee Dee arrested after chase

Submit a Tip
Two juveniles suspected in several vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Pee Dee were arrested Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, officials said.(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two juveniles suspected in several vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Pee Dee were arrested Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, officials said.

Authorities attempted to stop the juveniles in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Hartsville, but the pair took off, according to Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Young added the juveniles – whose ages and names were not released – were captured after a vehicle pursuit into Chesterfield County.

Authorities suspect the juveniles are responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts in both the Harsville area and Chesterfield County, according to Young.

The juveniles are facing multiple charges in Darlington County and Chesterfield County.

