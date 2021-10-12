Submit a Tip
How to with Halleyween: Spooktails at Twelve 33 Distillery

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to unique cocktails, Twelve 33 Distillery doesn’t hold back. Their drinks are a work of art.

We loved learning How to with Halleyween get extra spooktakular for happy hour. Come along with us as we learn how 3 of their most festive drinks are made.

You can catch How to with Halleyween every Tuesday in October on Grand Strand Today. GST airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

