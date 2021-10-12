Group pushes for changes to Horry County’s animal welfare laws

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County’s Public Safety Committee sent a resolution to the full county council that would update the county’s current animal welfare laws.

Animal Voice Alliance of Horry County spokesperson Lynn Greco said it’s about time and has been pushing the county council to upgrade the laws for a while.

“The animal welfare laws in Horry County at this point are practically archaic,” Greco said.

Now she’s hoping they’re finally getting close after Tuesday’s committee meeting.

The law, if passed, will revise three sections of the county’s current animal welfare laws to make them stricter.

The resolution states it would provide more information about how people should be caring for animals, update rules for breeders, and transportation.

A few months ago a similar resolution was put in front of the council. That resolution tried to ban puppy mills and backyard breeding as well as change rules for dogs riding in the back of pickup trucks on certain roads. However, it did not pass and was sent back to the public safety committee.

Now Greco is hoping this compromised resolution goes through.

“So many surrounding areas are moving up with their revisions and bettering the animal welfare in their counties and it’s time that we do the same,” she added.

Horry County Police Captain Justin Wyatt says if the full council passes the resolution, they still will have work to do.

“People need to understand the laws, and they need to understand what a true shelter or a companion animal what their needs are. And this law kind of lays out that ground work,” he said.

It will have to go in front of council for three readings. Public input will be allowed at the second reading.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.