FIRST ALERT: More clouds today, sunshine returns midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds continue for the first half of today with that pesky low pressure system to our northeast. Unfortunately, low level moisture will continue to bring an isolated sprinkle or two today. As you’re headed out the door this morning, cloudy skies will continue throughout the day before clearing slowly takes place later this evening.

Clouds continue today with a few light sprinkles at times. (WMBF)

Highs will reach the upper 70s today in the Grand Strand with the lower 80s inland. The chance of an isolated sprinkle remains in the forecast today. The rain chances are less than 20% all day long. Any sprinkle or two will not last long for outdoor activities.

Highs will drop behind a weekend cold front. (WMBF)

Full-blown sunshine will return for Wednesday, as temperatures continue to climb! Highs will reach the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon as the humidity begins to increase for the end of the work week. Highs by Thursday and Friday will reach the low-mid 80s on the Grand Strand and mid-upper 80s inland. The mugginess will start to become noticeable by the end of the work week and into Saturday.

A cold front will move through Saturday evening and into the morning hours on Sunday. (WMBF)

As we head into the weekend, our focal point will be a cold front that moves through the area late Saturday night, bringing a 20% chance of isolated showers overnight. As we go into Sunday, temperatures will drop! Highs will go from the low-mid 80s on Saturday to the mid 70s for highs on Sunday! Here comes a taste of fall!

