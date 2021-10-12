FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm weather to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather will continue through the end of the week.

Mostly clear skies will linger through tonight with a few areas of patchy fog possibly by sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday will see plenty of sunshine with just some occasional clouds. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will once again warm quickly through the day. Afternoon readings will climb into the lower 80s at the beach and middle to upper 80s inland. These temperatures will be within a degree or two of record high temperatures for the day.

Very warm weather to end the week. (WMBF)

The warming trend and sunny skies will continue through the end of the week. Daytime temperatures will climb into the lower 80s at the beach with middle to upper 80s likely well inland. Once again, near record warmth will be possible.

The weekend will see a changeable forecast. Saturday will see a continuation of the late summer warmth with afternoon temperatures well into the 80s along with some humidity. By the late afternoon and evening, a strong cold front will approach the region. As the front moves through, a few quick hitting showers are likely around sunset on Saturday.

Turning cooler Sunday. (WMBF)

The cold front blows off shore before sunrise on Sunday and allows much cooler weather to return. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will reach the lower 70s with a gusty breeze. Nighttime temperatures in the 40s and 50s are likely early next week as the fall weather settles in.

