Find the perfect pumpkin at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Conway

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for pumpkins of all shapes and sizes? First United Methodist Church in Downtown Conway has you covered. Plus, the money raised goes to support their Children’s and Youth ministries.

We loved learning all about what they have to offer! They’ll be getting another large shipment in this Thursday so there’s plenty of time to pick the perfect one for Halloween.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

